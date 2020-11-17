Ned Nwoko new wife tori: Regina Daniel respond to tori say her husband dey marry new wife

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram- Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniel don respond to claim say her husband, Ned Nwoko dey marry anoda wife afta her.

Di actress and mother of one put am for her instagram story say di lady wey dem dey carry di rumor say na her husband new wife na her friend.

She write: "Di news about Sara, say na my husband wife no dey true, she be my friend wey just come visit me."

Di tori say Nigeria businessman, Ned Nwoko don marry wife number 7 begin trend for social media on Monday as bloggers claim say Oga Ned bin dey engaged to di lady wey dey base for UK.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Nigerians bin also enta social media to react to di engagement rumours, expressing dia disappointment.

Dis no be di first time tori don come out to say di Nigeria businessman dey date oda pipo.

For September, tori bin go round wey link Nwoko with Nollywood actress Chika Ike, but Ike come out to deny di accuse say she no dey involved in any relationship wit di Nigeria billionaire.