End Sars protester Eromosele Adene in court: Eromz Mama say 'my son no do anything wrong'

Di mama of Eromosele Adene, di Endsarz protester wey police arraign for court sake of im involvement for di protest against police brutality say im son no too anything bad.

Madam Lawrence Adene, say she believe say dem go vindicate her son because evidence no dey say im do anything wrong.

Nigeria police bin arrest Eromz on top accuse of criminal incitement, cyber stalking, breach of public peace.

Di police bin bring exparte application to ask di court to give dem power to lock Eromosele for cell for 30 days so as to give dem enough time to cari out dia investigation.

On Tuesday 16 November, 2020, Eromosele appear before di magistrate court for Yaba, Lagos south west Nigeria.

Police bin prevent journalist to cover di proceeding but wen BBC Pidgin follow im mama tok , she say she come di court to support her son.

"Dey have to free Eromz Adene, protest na fundamental human right and I dey fully in support of am.

"We im parent, we dey support am.

She tok about her expectations of di court proceeding say "Di lord rule for di affairs of men"