Martin Amidu resignation letter: Why Ghana Special Prosecutor resign

News of de resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor hit Ghanaians with shock Monday afternoon.

De tough talking anti-corruption crusader accuse directly President Akufo-Addo of interfering in en duties which dey affect en independence.

So what exactly happen wey cause de famed anti-corruption crusader to resign?

Why Ghana Special Prosecutor Resign

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for en resignation letter inside explain say Prez Akufo-Addo instruct am through en Chief of Staff say make he no do anything about en report on one Agyapa Royalties Transaction for one week until he meet de Prez.

Later Prez Akufo-Addo invite am to en office on November 1, 2020 where he talk de President of Ghana say try convince am say make he take copy of comments wey Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta make on de issue.

Mr Amidu explain say he refuse to read de comments sake of that go take away en independence.

In de letter to Prez Akufo-Addo he write: "Your Excellency [Prez Akufo-Addo] insist say make I no take any action on de [Agyapa] report for one week."

"Your reaction to my letter…on de analysis of risk of corruption den anti-corruption assessment convince me say for your mind inside you figure say I go be Special Prosecutor as your poodle" Mr Amidu talk inside en resignation letter.

What be Agyapa Royalties corruption saga?

De Agyapa Royalties deal wey Martin Amidu release report on indict de Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who also be and cousin of de Prez Akufo-Addo.

In dis deal, Martin Amidu accuse de Finance Minister say he dey pursue de gold deal against de national interest sake of he dey use one South African company as cover up to make money for en bank, Databank for Ghana.

Ghana Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Martin Amidu explain say dis action by de Finance Minister who dey push say Ghana go sell future gold royalties to some company for immediate cash of about $500 million which govment go use for development initiatives.

But de people behind de deal dey remain secret, dem also register de Agyapa company for Jersey, one United Kingdom dependent country which be tax haven.

Civic Society for Ghana raise allegations about why govment dey push de deal through fast, meanwhile check like everything about de deal be secret.

Dis be how come Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu come into de matter, direct de Finance Minister say make he hold on to de deal until Office Special Prosecutor (OSP) release report on de matter.

De tough talking anti-corruption crusader accuse directly President Akufo-Addo of interfering in en duties.

De report wey OSP release indict de Finance Minister wey he conclude say de deal get serious corruption issues inside which no dey in de national interest.

But after en report, interreference from Prez Akufo-Addo to hold on plus de publication, also to allow de Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who de report dey expose to now look into de report den tins be why he resign.

Inside en resignation Martin Amidu state, "right now e be clear to me say I no go fit continue under your govment as Special Prosecutor sake of we dey disagree on de non-partisan independence of de Special Prosecutor in de performance of en duties."