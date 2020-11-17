Kano state news: 'My daughter no commit suicide, na kill dem kill am'

Wia dis foto come from, Adamu Iliyasu

40 year old Adamu Iliyasu wey dey stay Kaduna state for northern Nigeria say 10am on Sunday di 15th of November 2020 na time when e no fit forget because na when dem call am to tell am say im 16-year-old daughter Bahijja Adamu don die.

Bahijja bin dey work as housemaid for one house for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria.

"Around 10am Sunday morning my ex-wife Fatima call me to tell me say Bahijja don die, at first she tell me say na fever but na later she come say she hear say Bahijja kill herself, di tin shock me no be small."

Adamu and im ex-wife Fatima separate nine years ago when Bahijja be seven years old and at first she bin dey with di father for Kaduna, her fathet say she go visit her mother for Gombe state one time, she no gree come back, na from dia dem send Bahijja to go work as maid for Kano.

"All dis year, di mother or any oda pesin no tell me say my daughter dey work as maid for Kano, dem tell me say she dey stay with one of her uncle, so e pain me wella to hear say she die dey work as house maid without school."

Adamu wey travel to Kano after receiving di phone call about im daughter death say e no gree say she commit suicide, and e wan make authorities give am justice.

"I no believe say Bahijja commit suicide na kill dem kill her and I want justice for my pikin. I don go see police for Kano and dem say dem dey investigate while family of di woman wey she dey work for dey beg me to forget everything."

"I bin get big dreams for my daughter and I dey sad say na dis way her life end, na something wey I no fit forget." Dis na wetin Adamu wey get three oda children yan.

'She bin dey sad'

Neighbours wey dey stay close to house wey Bahijja dey work say di girl no dey happy before her death and she dey complain of maltreatment from her madam.

"I see her 5pm on dat same Saturday wey she die and as usual she no look happy because di woman dey overwork and disturb her, she don complain to some neighbours before." Dis na wetin one of di neighbours wey no wan make BBC put im name tok.

Anoda neighbour yan di madam dey always change maids.

Kano Police Command tok-tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say, even though dem rule Bahijja case as suicide, dem dey continue to investigate di mata.