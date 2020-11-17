US election news: Biden say 'more pipo fit die' as Trump dey delay to handover

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

America president- elect, Joe Biden don sama warning say "Pipo fit die" if Donald Trump refuse di transition to new goment afta e lost dis month presidential election.

During one speech for Delaware, Joe Biden say di kontri need co-ordination to tackle di coronavirus outbreak and unless president Trump work with di incoming team to coordinate vaccination programmes, more pipo fit die of di virus.

Concerning di delay of transition, Biden say; "Anybody understand dis? Na about saving lives, for real, dis no be exaggeration."

"More pipo fit die if we no co-ordinate," e add.

Oga Biden describe President Trump refusal to agree say im don lost di election upon calls to do so from both sides as "totally irresponsible".

Even former first lady Michelle Obama don chook mouth for di mata and write for social media say; "Dis no be game."

Wetin dey really go on concerning di America election?

President-elect Biden get 306 votes for di electoral college, and dis surpass di 270 votes wey im bin need to win.

Yet oga Trump, wey be Republican, tweet on Monday morning say: "I win di Election!"

Di Trump campaign launch plenti-plenti legal challenges sake of di 3 November vote to contest ballot counts.

Di General Services Administration (GSA), di goment agency wey dia work na to begin di transition process for new president, neva still recognise Joe Biden and im running mate Kamala Harris as winners, dis make dem no fit get access to sensitive goment briefings wey dem dey normally provide to incoming administration.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Election officials dey work during di Georgia recount

Pipo wey dey work with Joe Biden tok say President Trump refusal to engage in transition also mean say oga Biden team don dey excluded from planning around one vaccination distribution strategy.