Sierra Leone vs Nigeria live stream: Super Eagles play goalless draw wit Leone Stars for dia Afcon qualifier

Wia dis foto come from, @NGSuperEagles

Nigeria play goalless draw wit Sierra Leone for dia African Cup of Nations qualifying match for di Siaka Stevens stadium wey happun on Tuesday for Freetown.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr make some changes to di team wey play draw wit di Leone Stars for Benin. Everton striker Kelechi Ihenacho replace Victor Osimhen wey get Injury.

Dis match dey come four days afta Nigeria troway dia four goal lead against Sierra Leone to draw 4-4 for di Samuel Ogbemudia stadium for Benin City.

Dis result mean say Nigeria get eight points from four matches ahead of Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho.

Meanwhile Senegal don qualify for di tournament wey go happun for Cameroon.

Confederation of African Football don move di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to January 2022 sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Who start for Super Eagles?

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr keep faith wit di goalkeeper Okoye wey chop four goals against Sierra Leone for Benin but make changes upfront.

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles