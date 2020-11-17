ASUU Strike Nigeria: Academic Staff Union of Universities advise members to find another way to make money

Wia dis foto come from, ASUU/TWITTER

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don advise dia members to find other lawful ways to survive.

Di Abuja zone of di union wey tok dis one inside press statement say goment neva pay lecturers salary since February 2020.

ASUU wey be umbrella academic join bodi of Nigerian public Universities lecturers say dem want make Nigerians especially dia students and parents know say hope no dey say universities go resume as greenlight no dey say di strike go end anytime soon.

Dem say federal goment no dey show seriousness to dia demands and dem sef no ready to suspend di strike.

On top di meeting wey suppose hold dis week between di union and di federal goment to take settle di mata, ASUU say dem neva hear anything from goment side.