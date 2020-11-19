Eromosele Adene: EndSARS protest promoter Eromosele free from police net

Di detained EndSARS promoter, Eromosele Adene don perfect im bail conditions and dem don free am.

A Magistrate Court bin reject Police remand order and grant am bail on Tuesday.

Mr Adene bin chop arrest for im Lagos home on 7 November, lock am up, come later transfer am go police headquarters for di Federal Criminal Investigation Division (FCID) for Abuja for interrogation.

Background

Eromosele Adene bin enta public eyes afta tori go viral for social media say di Nigeria Police don arrest am because im follow do di EndSARS protest.

Di police carry di EndSARS protester back to Lagos around 9pm on Sunday, 15th November to di Lagos State Police Command for Ikeja.

Wia dis foto come from, Onomene Adene/TWITTER

He appear before di Magistrate court for Lagos on 17 November and di judge grant am bail of one million naira.

Di whole situation no sweet im family for belle as im sister Onomene Adene take BBC Pidgin through Eromosele childhood and how e take be one di youth wey ginger di protest against police brutality wey shake Nigeria for October.

Biography of Eromosele

Wia dis foto come from, TWIITER/@BIMBO_CASH

Eromosele Peter Adene one of di prominent youth for di End Sars protest na from Edo State.

Di 27 year old na graduate of Computer technology from Babcock University.

Eromz as many pipo dey call am na musician plus philanthropist. He be di founder of Beleful Naija wit Erom, one Non Governmental Organization wey dey care for less privilege pipo.

Di NGO wey be im pet project na to always give to di poor. He go ask pipo to donate clothes, food and things wey dey neceeary (essentials), and he go travel go different states to share dis items to pipo wey no fit afford am.

Eromz dey visit orphanage homes and home of di blind to minister to dia needs.

Eromosele start im music career during im NYSC wit one music group dem dey call "Coppershun Diaries" and don release songs like Arewa and Adura.

Eromosele Health Challenge and Relationship

Wia dis foto come from, Onomene Adene/TWITTER

Eromz neva marry but he get one child.

Di sister say he fall sick wen im dey for police custody and dem dey fear as im get Liver problem and Hepatitis.

She say he catch di hepatitis as im dey travel go different states go support di needy as part of im Beleful Naija project.

Wen dey arrest am go Abuja, he begin dey complain about abdominal pain and dem gatz pray make e no sick again.

How Eromosele dey feel afta im release

Onomene say although e dey painful say dis na how Nigerian goment dey take treat pesin wey love and dey always support di kontri but Eroms dey okay, he dey strong and dey hold up.