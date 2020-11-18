Martin Amidu resignation letter: Akufo-Addo reply accusations say he try turn special prosecutor into 'poodle'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Prez Nana Akufo-Addo deny claims say he dey interfere in de work of Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu resign on Monday, November 16 on de grounds that political interference from de Prez of Ghana dey take away de independence of en work.

What de government talk for en?

But de Prez in a letter through Chief of Staff, Nana Asante Bedietuo express shock at Mr Amidu: "Your accusation of interference with your functions on de account of de meeting president have plus you be perplexing."

"In exercise of what you considered as your powers under Act 959, you voluntarily produce de Agyapa Report. De president no involve en body in your work" he add.

De Chief of Staff conclude, "we for point out say your claim say you "dared to write de Agyapa Report" wey result in de interference of your mandate no be correct."

News of de resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor hit Ghanaians with shockon Monday afternoon.

De tough talking anti-corruption crusader accuse directly President Akufo-Addo of interfering in en duties which dey affect en independence.

Why Ghana Special Prosecutor Resign

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for en resignation letter inside explain say Prez Akufo-Addo instruct am through en Chief of Staff say make he no do anything about en report on one Agyapa Royalties Transaction for one week until he meet de Prez.

Later Prez Akufo-Addo invite am to en office on November 1, 2020 where he talk de President of Ghana say try convince am say make he take copy of comments wey Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta make on de issue.