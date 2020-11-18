Delta woman husband 'cage' her for four years on accuse say she be witch

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu

One woman, Gladys, dey receive treatment for Orerokpe, Delta State, Nigeria afta her husband lock-her up inside one room for four years.

Harrison Gwamnishu wey bin raise alarm about her condition and how her husband lock her up for cage wey dem build inside di husband compound, tell BBC Pidgin say na on top accuse of witchcraft after dem rescue her on Tuesday 17 November, 2020.

For di place wey dem lock her, na dia she dey piss and poo-poo and dem dey feed her with just bread.

Di woman dey hospital dey receive treatment for Orerokpe.

Dem lock Gladys inside cage

Harrison say Gladys get eight pikins and she born three of dem wen she dey locked up for dat kain condition.

"Her name na Gladys she come from Ozoro for Delta State and she fit be 40 years old. Right now, she no dey in condition to tok and since yesterday she never tok. But we wan transfer her go anoda hospital to continue wit her treatment. Her husband right now dey police custody."

Harrison add say for now, di Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs naim dey take care of di woman children dem as dem dey under 15 years, from di oldest to di youngest, while she dey take treatment to recover and dem go see how to transfer di case to di State Criminal Investigation Department SCID.

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu Wetin we call dis foto, Gladys for hospital afta dem rescue her

Husband dey under arrest

Tok-tok pesin for Delta State Police Command Onome Umukoro confam di tori to BBC Pidgin say, di husband dey police custody and dem don begin investigation.

Umukoro say di husband tell dem say di woman get mental problem and dem accuse her of witchcraft, but im don dey manage her since, dey carry her from one herbal home to anoda but e no work.