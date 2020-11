Bashir El-rufai wedding: Why Kaduna state governor son pre-wedding photo dey cause commotion

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter- Bashir Elrufai Wetin we call dis foto, Bashir and El rufai and im wife to be Halima Nwakaego Kazaure

Bashir El-rufai wey be pikin to govnor of Kaduna state for northern Nigeria late Tuesday release some of im pre-wedding pishures wey cause kasala for Twitter.

According to some pipo wey react to di pishures, dem say e dey wrong for di bride to leave her hair open while odas also tok about how di govnor pikin grab im wife to be from behind.

Dis no be di first time wey Bashir dey see controversy on top Twitter, e get time wey e call former Ekiti govnor Ayo Fayose 'vagabond' wey some pipo see as lack of respect.

E also get time wey e throw shade to former vice president Atiku Abubakar pikin Mustapha because say im father tok say parents must teach dia children to respect women.

Di wedding go happun on Saturday, 21, November, 2020.

See some of di reactions

Who be Elrufai pikin wife to be?

Her name na Halima Nwakaego Kazaure and her father na from Kazaure local goment for Jigawa state wey dey northern Nigeria.

While her mother belong to di igbo tribe from south eastern part of Nigeria.

For one tweet wey she post on twitter, she say her mother na Igbo and her papa na Hausa but di most important tin be say she be Nigerian