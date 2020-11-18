Ooni of Ife new baby child: Prophetess Naomi give birth to boy - See wetin di arrival of di prince mean to di Royal throne of Oduduwa
Ooni of Ife, Ọba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi don announce say, im wife, Prophetess Naomi, Olori Silekunola don born son - prince in to di Royal throne of Oduduwa..
E post ontop im Facebook page on Wednesday morning to confam di tori say im wife don born di Prince to di royal throne.
He also confam say mother and child dey do well.
Some months ago, tori bin dey fly upandan say di Yoruba king and im wife, bin welcome a new baby as pipo bin don dey suggest say im new wife get belle.
But as e be, di King just announce di birth of im son on Wednesday.
Dis new born son go be di heir to di throne of di royal Ife palace.
