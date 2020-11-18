Elon Musk net worth 2020: Tesla automobile oga, CEO of SpaceX Elon Reeve Musk money

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Elon Musk

Elon Musk fit become di third richest pesin for di world as di stock of im electric-car dey increase.

Di share price of im Tesla electric cars don go up as much as 12 per cent to $460 (£347), wey make di electric car worth more than £320billion.

According to di Bloomberg Billionaires Index, dis share price fit make di 49-year-old business man climb di third place for di table of di world's richest people, above Facebook founder, mark Zuckerberg.

Di gain go make Musk net worth rose to $117.5 billion, as Zuckerberg still dey around $106 billion.

On Monday, dem name Musk electric automaker Tesla, Inc. to dey part of di S&P 500 Index, and dis go make im shares go up.

Although, di company admission to di S&P 500 no go happun till Dec. 21.

Oga Musk wealth don jump from $90bn di year as di Tesla's share price continue to rise.

Im be Tesla largest individual shareholder, and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison dey follow am for back.

Wetin you need know about Tesla?

Tesla Inc wey dem bin dey call Tesla motors na American electric motor company wey base for Califrnia

Dem found di company for 2003 and afta 11 years Tesla become di number one selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer for 2019.

Tesla cars account for 81% of di battery electric vehicles wey dem sell for di whole of United States for di first half of 2020.

Who be Elon Musk?

Born in South Africa, Elon Musk make more dan $160m from di sale of online payment service PayPal to eBay. Im desire to see humanity become true space-faring civilisation na di driving factor behind di founding of SpaceX. But he don also involve for di founding of oda companies like electric car manufacturer Tesla.