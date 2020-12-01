John Mahama: Biography of John Dramani Mahama, Ghana election 2020 NDC presidential candidate

Princess Igho Williams

Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/John Dramani Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana President from 2012 to 2017, dey test en popularity again to be president for a second term on 7 December, 2020 afta en shocking defeat to Prez Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dis go be di third time wey Mahama from National Democratic Congress [NDC] and Akufo-Addo from New Patriotic Party [NPP] dey face each oda for election.

For 2012 presidential election, John Mahama get 50.7% of di votes to beat Nana Akufo-Addo wey get 47.7% of di vote.

Then for December 2016 presidential election, Prez Mahama-wey be sitting president dat time- lost to Lawyer and Diplomat Akufo-Addo.

Some Interesting facts about John Dramini Mahama

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/John Dramani Mahama

[How old be John Mahama?]

John Dramini Mahama na Ghanaian politician, communication expert, historian, and writer wey dem born into politically active family for November 29, 1958.

[Who be father of John Dramani Mahama?]

John Maham papa, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, serve as member of Parliament plus also regional commissioner inside di goment of Ghana first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

John father Adama Mahama, be wealthy rice farmer and teacher, de first Member of Parliament for de West Gonja constituency and de first Regional Commissioner of de Northern Region during de First Republic under Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

[Which SHS John Mahama attend?]

John Mahama attend primary school for di Achimota School inside Accra and attend di Ghana Secondary School for Tamale.

E receive bachelor degree in history for 1981 from di University of Ghana, Legon, wia e also complete im postgraduate studies in communication for 1986.

Mahama teach high-school history for few years before e go for postgraduate degree in social psychology for di Institute of Social Sciences inside Moscow, Russia for 1988.

E be once Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communications from 1998 to 2001.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, John Dramani Mahama bin serve as Vice President of Ghana

John Mahama become vice president of Ghana for 2009 under John Evans Atta Mills, and later become president afta oga Mills die for July 24th, 2012 before e win di election dat same year.

Dem swear am in to serve as full-time President for January 7th, 2013 afta e win December 2012 election with 50.7 percent of di vote. e narrowly avoid runoff election with im nearest rival, Nana Akufo- Addo wey get 47.74 percent.

John Mahama contest re-election for second term in office for 2016 election, but lost to di New Patriotic Party candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo wey e bin defeat for 2012.

Wia dis foto come from, GNA Wetin we call dis foto, John Dramani Mahama na di first Veep to take over from en boss

Dis make Mahama di first President in di history of Ghana wey no win second term in office.

Mahama na also di first vice president to take over di presidency sake of di death of im predecessor, John Atta Mills, and na di first head of state of Ghana wey dem born afta Ghana independence.

[Who be John Dramani Mahama wife?]

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, John Mahama and Lordina Mahama

John Mahama dey married to Lordina Mahama (née Effah, 6 March 1963)

Mahama and im wife, Lordina get five children- Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse and Farida.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Lordina and John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama nickname na Mr. Dumsor, dum-sor meaning "off-on" for di local Twi language. Dem give am Mr. Dumsor sake of di electricity shortage wey worry Ghana during im first term for office and dis describe di regular off and on of ligt. Mahama imsef joke about dis name too.

John Maham dem borm en into a political tradition dating back to de country's First Republic. Mahama and Late Jerry Rawlings na political associates.

Wia dis foto come from, Jerry John Rawlings Wetin we call dis foto, John Mahama pay Jerry Rawlings respect vict afta en win NDC ticket

[Where John Mahama hail from?]

John Mahama na member of de Gonja ethnic group of Ghaana.