Bolt Nigeria: Passengers raise alarm of bad treatment from drivers, drag influencers wey support di ride hailing app

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Ibadan Baker

Nigeria Ride hailing App Bolt don come under fire as Nigerians for social media share different experiences wey dem get wit some of di drivers for di app wey no too sweet dia belle.

Nike, one of di riders wey share wetin her eyes see for one Bolt driver hand wit BBC Pidgin say di driver bin harass her around past 9pm recently, and how di ride hailing company take handle di mata.

"I enta Bolt ride tell di driver say I go only fit pay am wit transfer, di driver agree. As di ride dey in progress, di driver tell me say I must do di transfer to im OPay account.

"Di first time I no ansa. Wen we reach my destination I ask for account number, im say na only OPay payment im go gree collect."

Nike say, as she no get OPay account, and di moni for her hand no reach di amount for di ride, she try borrow moni from her neighbour but no fit get, di driver enta her compound sidon begin dey call pipo.

"Im call like three different pipo, give dem di address to my house, tell dem make dem dey ready on standby," she tok.

Almost an hour later she remember say she don see her younger broda use OPay before so she reach out to her broda say make dem send di driver account.

"Di driver say im no go give me im OPay account details again, now na only cash im want," she tok say, "na small small change wey I manage gada from different handbags na im I take complete moni wey dey my hand take pay am.

"Wetin worry me pass na my house number wey she give out to pipo wey I no sabi," she add.

She post her experience for Twitter but Bolt pipo reach out to her to tell her say make she remove di tweet.

"Wen I refuse, Twitter send me email say dem don block my account, I gatz delete di post by force before I recover my account."

Anoda pesin for social media Toluwah of Lagos share video wia Bolt man rush her slaps wit serious beating on October 13.

She and di driver clash becos she want AC but di driver no gree put am on.

"Im shout at me say say why I dey disturb am sake of N1,500 wey I wan pay.

"Im come say, if I want AC so badly I for bring my own car, " she tok.

Many tori like dis of pipo wey say dem don get bad experience for di ride hailing app, dey both online and offline.

All dis ones dey happen as Nigerians drag some influencers for Twitter wey bin show support for Bolt afta dem post new safety measures wey di app get to ginger pipo to dey use di service.

Some of di influencers later come out to tell dia followers sorry say dem side wit Bolt.

Wetin Bolt tok?

For di first time since wen all dis complain don dey go on, Bolt release press statement on 18 November to address di public.

Dis na key tins wey dem tok inside di statement: