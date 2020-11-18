Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria: EndSARS protest Nigeria victims get Lagos Assembly invite for hearing

Lagos State House of Assembly don invite victims wey suffer losses afta di EndSARS protest for Lagos, Nigeria commercial city.

Di lawmakers through invite dem post for Twitter on Wednesday say dem dey take three days from Wednesday 18 November to Friday 20 November to hear dia mata, reason am, come give di executive correct recommendations on how dem fit bring succour to di victims.

Victims wey dem dey expect to show for di hearing wey go take place for di Lagos State House of Pavilion, Assembly Complex for Alausa Ikeja na those wey lose dia loved ones during di protest and dos wey dia private businesses dey affected.

Before now, di Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin set up di Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and Lekki toll gate incident.

He set up di panel to chook eyes into wetin happun for di Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020 and to torchlight all cases of police brutality, End SARS and bring culprits to justice.

Di panel go also want make goment compensate families of victims wey don die from SARS hand.

Na Lagos suffer more damage since afta jaguda pipo hijack di EndSARS protest wey be demonstration against police brutality across Nigeria.

Di goment for Lagos don reveal say na like one trillion naira dem go need to repair tins wey spoil for Nigeria commercial city sake of di damage to pipo life and public property.

Meanwhile Hashtags Fashola and DJ Switch trend for Nigeria social media on Wednesday after one video report wey CNN release 18 November.

Di documentary try prove say pipo die for di 20 October Lekki Toll Gate shooting, although di Nigeria Army wey open fire say nobody die.