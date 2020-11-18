CNN Nigeria protest: Lagos goment reply on Lekki toll gate shooting for CNN latest report

Lagos state goment don reply CNN report on di Lekki toll gate shooting during di EndSARS protest wey turn bloody for Lagos wey air on Wednesday.

Lagos state goment tell BBC Pidgin dem no get anything to tok about di CNN investigation wey show wetin happun for Lekki Toll Gate for di night of 20 October 2020 as END SARS protesters gada for di place to continue di protest wey dem don dey do for almost two weeks.

Di goment no get any reaction to di video as dem dey wait di outcome of di Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of SARS related abuses ad Lekki tll gate incident wey di goment set up to come out wit dia findings.

Na wetin Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok tok pesin alias Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday afta di CNN video become tok of town.

Di CNN documentary show how di Nigerian Army shoot live bullets on protesters wey gada for di Lekki toll gate, although di Nigerian Army don deny say na bland bullets dem shoot and na to di air.

CNN say dem use confam video footages wey get time and date and data, testimony from plenty eye witnesses wey dem interview and forensic examination of video and dozens of fotos wey pipo capture before, during and afta di Lekki toll gate incident.

Wetin di CNN documentary reveal about di Lekki toll gate shooting

Di video show how army trucks leave di Bonny Camp barracks for Victoria Island at 6:19 and head towards di toll gate plaza and the protesters.

Di army begin shoot at 6:43 until at least 8:24pm.

Dem interview plenty eye witnesses and families of dos wey lose dia loved ones to di Lekki shooting and dem confam say army bin shoot at di protesters and clear body of dos wey die.

Pipo wey injure for di protest begin reach hospitals by 7:19pm, and one video wey CNN analyze show say dem dey shoot as pipo dey injure.

CNN bin check bullet casings wey dem find for di scene of di inceident and dem confam say di bullets match wetin di army dey use. Two ballistics experts also confam give CNN say di shape of di bullet casings show say dem use live rounds, wey different from wetin army tok say na empty bullets dem shoot. Di media organization work wit di Balkan Investigative Reporting Network and dem confam say most of di bullets dem see for di Lekki toll gate come from Serbia. Exports documents wey CNN see show say Nigeria buy weapons from Serbia almost every year between 2005 and 2016.

No be only Army shoot dat night even police join.

One international human rights group don warn Nigeria goment make dem no cover up Lekki toll gate Lagos shooting.