Arsenal and Liverpool news: Salah, Elneny, Kolasinac test positive for coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, All three of di payers go miss dia club league games possibly forthcoming Europa and Champions League matches

Liverpool and Arsenal na di two clubs wey dia players don dey set to miss some matches sake of say dem don test positive to coronavirus.

Mohammed Salah wey bin initially test positive last week return anoda positive test result while im dey on international duty wit Egypt.

Salah wey don start all Liverpool Premier League matches dis season bin write for Twitter on Tuesday say: "I go like thank everyone for di supportive messages and well wishes. I dey confident say I go come back to di field soon."

Im fit miss Liverpool next two matches, as dem go play Leicester City dis Sunday and Atalanta for Champions League on Wednesday, 25 Novemeber.

Egyptian Football Association wey bin announce Salah positive test also confirm say Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny too also test positive.

Arsenal defender, Sead Kolasinac na di second Gunners player to test positive to di coronavirus while dem dey on international duty.

Kolasinac bin play di full 90 minutes for Bosnia-Herzegovina defeat to Netherlands on Sunday.

E mean say Kolasinac and Elneny fit miss Arsenal Premier League game against Leeds on Sunday and dia Europa League tei for Norway against Molde on 26 November.