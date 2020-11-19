Genesis Global Church Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe chop prison sentence? See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter@IsraelOladeleMI Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe

Local tori pipo dey report say Lagos State High Court for Ikeja on Wednesday find one popular Lagos-based pastor, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, guilty of fraud charges.

Tori pipo Punch say Ogundipe, wey be di Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis parish, bin dey court ontop di accuse of one London-based architect, Mrs Olaide Williams-Oni, wey accuse am of obtaining a total of N17m from her with di promise to help her buy some landed property.

Report say dem prosecute di prophet on seven counts, but Justice Olabisi Akinlade find am guilty on two.

Di judge dismiss five of di charges for lack of evidence.

Di judge sentence Ogundipe to one year imprisonment on each count, but say di prison terms go run at di same time.

For her testimony before di court, Williams-Oni bin tell di court say she meet di cleric for 2002 during her visit to Nigeria, wen her step-sister carry her go im church for prayers.

Na since 2007 dem carry Ogundipe go court and di prophet don always deny say e dey guilty.

Who be Prophet Israel Ogundipe?

Ogundipe, na di Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis parish.

One statement ontop di church website, say di church na one of di largest and fastest growing Celestial Churches for di world with over 3,000 worshipers on Sunday service.

"Dis na CELESTIAL CHURCH wey no dey barricaded with doctrines and dogman, we believe in di efficacy of di Word of God and dat na di secret behind our success." Di statement tok.

Di website also say Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe create platform to provide for di less-privilege, orphans and destitute through basic education, health care and to give hope to di African children, youths, widows and di needy worldwide as well as empowerment for a new beginning.

How pipo dey react?

With disbelief and questions.

Di Shepherd of CCC Praisville Kunle Hamilton say na lesson wey fans and congregation suppose learn say all dat glitters no be gold.