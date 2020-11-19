Bobby Brown child death: Son of America singer Bobby Jr. don die - Dis na wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/b.brownjr

Bobby Brown Jr., dat na di son of American singer Bobby Brown don die for di age of 28 years old.

Di elder brother wey be singer/songwriter, Landon Brown, confam di death of Bobby Brown Jr. through one Instagram post wey e caption, "I love you forever King." And pipo don begin dey console am.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/la_inspire

According to report from tori pipo TMZ, dem find Bobby Brown Jr. dead on Wednesday inside im Los Angeles-area home.

TMZ quote one source wey dey close to di family say police no believe foul play dey involve for di death of Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. wey be di namesake of papa na among one of im seven (7) children, wey include Bobbi Kristina, wey die for di age of 22 for 2015, LaPrincia wey be 30 years, Landon wey be 34 years, Cassius wey be 11 years, Bodhi wey be 5 years and Hendrix wey be 4 years.

Dis make am di second pikin wey Booby Brown don lost, just five years afta di death of im daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, wey e born with im late ex-wife Whitney Houston.

Bobby Brown Jr. leave behind both im parents and five brothers and sisters; e neva born any pikin before e die.

How e take happun

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/b.brownjr

Officers with di Los Angeles Police Department respond to one call for medical emergency on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m on di 5200 block of White Oak Avenue inside Encino, spokesman for di police division, Jeff Lee tok.

"Upon officers' arrival, dem see one pesin dey down for di location," Lee mention.

Dem pronounce Bobby Brown Jr. with no pulse and no dey breath for di scene, and investigators no consider foul play dey involve, police tok.

Wetin you need to know about late Bobby Brown Jr.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/b.brownjr

Bobby Brown Jr. na di product of Bobby Brown romance with longtime girlfriend Kim Ward. Before e start to date and later marry Whitney Houston, di singer bin dey with im girlfriend Kim. Dem get two children together, one daughter LaPrincia wey dem born for 1989 and Bobby Jr. for 1991.

Bobby Brown Jr. na upcoming musician. E wan follow di footstep of im papa wey be talented singer and dancer. Bobby Jr. drop di song "Say Something" for Sept. 2020, with one teaser video clip for im Instagram handle.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bobby Brown Jr. get six oda siblings. In addition to im late half sister Bobbi Kristina and older sister LaPrincia, E also get one older half brother Landon, wey im papa born for 1986 with Melika Williams. E papa also get three younger children with im wife Alicia and dem be; Cassius Brown (son) and daughters Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown wey be Bobby Brown Jr. half-siblings.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images