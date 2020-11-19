Bobby Brown child death: Son of America singer Bobby Jr. don die - Dis na wetin you need to know
Bobby Brown Jr., dat na di son of American singer Bobby Brown don die for di age of 28 years old.
Di elder brother wey be singer/songwriter, Landon Brown, confam di death of Bobby Brown Jr. through one Instagram post wey e caption, "I love you forever King." And pipo don begin dey console am.
According to report from tori pipo TMZ, dem find Bobby Brown Jr. dead on Wednesday inside im Los Angeles-area home.
TMZ quote one source wey dey close to di family say police no believe foul play dey involve for di death of Bobby Brown Jr.
Bobby Brown Jr. wey be di namesake of papa na among one of im seven (7) children, wey include Bobbi Kristina, wey die for di age of 22 for 2015, LaPrincia wey be 30 years, Landon wey be 34 years, Cassius wey be 11 years, Bodhi wey be 5 years and Hendrix wey be 4 years.
Dis make am di second pikin wey Booby Brown don lost, just five years afta di death of im daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, wey e born with im late ex-wife Whitney Houston.
Bobby Brown Jr. leave behind both im parents and five brothers and sisters; e neva born any pikin before e die.
How e take happun
Officers with di Los Angeles Police Department respond to one call for medical emergency on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m on di 5200 block of White Oak Avenue inside Encino, spokesman for di police division, Jeff Lee tok.
"Upon officers' arrival, dem see one pesin dey down for di location," Lee mention.
Dem pronounce Bobby Brown Jr. with no pulse and no dey breath for di scene, and investigators no consider foul play dey involve, police tok.
Wetin you need to know about late Bobby Brown Jr.
- Bobby Brown Jr. na di product of Bobby Brown romance with longtime girlfriend Kim Ward. Before e start to date and later marry Whitney Houston, di singer bin dey with im girlfriend Kim. Dem get two children together, one daughter LaPrincia wey dem born for 1989 and Bobby Jr. for 1991.
- Bobby Brown Jr. na upcoming musician. E wan follow di footstep of im papa wey be talented singer and dancer. Bobby Jr. drop di song "Say Something" for Sept. 2020, with one teaser video clip for im Instagram handle.
- Bobby Brown Jr. get six oda siblings. In addition to im late half sister Bobbi Kristina and older sister LaPrincia, E also get one older half brother Landon, wey im papa born for 1986 with Melika Williams. E papa also get three younger children with im wife Alicia and dem be; Cassius Brown (son) and daughters Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown and Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown wey be Bobby Brown Jr. half-siblings.
- Bobby Brown Jr. dey very pained wen im half-sister Bobbi Kristina die. E enta twitter and write during dat time say; "Pipo really no care about you unless you dey relevant, and dey no love you until you dey famous or don die. I no want dis kain follows," -E tok dis afta pipo start to dey follow am up for update on Bobbi Kristina. E later add say; "Dis na real life for me, dis na my life, my sister and no be trending topic."
- Bobby Brown Jr. dey very close to im sister LaPrincia. E appear for all her photos inside her Instagram page. On Sept. 17, 2018, Bobby Jr. share one black and white throwback Instagram photo of im and LaPrincia wen dem be small children with dia mama Kim. for di caption e write, "I love dis picture so much Happy Birthday La!! Love you so much! @laprinciaxo. And you too momma!"