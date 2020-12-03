Ghana Elections 2020: Jerry Rawlings widow Nana Konadu Agyeman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Akua Donkor fit be president after 7 December

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Ghana election on 7 December dey witness for de first time rise in de number of women wey dey de presidential election.

De 2020 voting get three female presidential candidate and one vice presidential candidate from di main opposition party, de [NDC] National Democratic Congress.

Dis na de first time a major political party go chose female candidate and if de opposition win, e mean say Ghana go get dia first female Vice President.

Meet de women wey stand de chance to become de 6th leader of de west African nation [Ghana] since de fourth republic for 1992.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook- Nana Konadu Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Madam Rawlings na Ghanaian politician wey be former First lady of Ghana, de wife of late former Ghana president, Jerry Rawlings.

Dem born di 72 year old politician for 17 November 1948.

She attend Ghana International School before she later move to Achimota School, where she meet her husband Jerry John Rawlings.

Both of dem dey married for over 40 years before de former Ghana leader, Jerry Rawlings die for November, 2020 after small illness.

Nana Konadu study Art and textiles for de University of Science and Technology den become student leader of her Hall of residence for Africa Hall.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings become First Lady first wen her husband become Head of State briefly for 1979. She return to power when her husband also return to power for 1981 and she dey in charge until 2001.

She be de president of di 31st December Women Movement for 1982.

Dem elect her as di first Vice Chairperson of her party for 2009 during de second term of her National Democratic Congress (NDC) party tenure for office under President John Atta Mills.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings once challenge Atta Mills to become de flag bearer of de party during dia congress for 2011.

For 2016 she become de first woman to run for President of Ghana den for become de first female president of Ghana if to say she win but na 0.16% of di total votes she get.

Madam Rawlings submit her nomination forms to lead her party, de National Democratic Party (NDP) for de 2020 general elections.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook- Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte na former Miss Ghana and female politician wey currently be de presidential candidate for de Progressive People's Party.

She get Bachelor of Arts degree in Modern languages from de University of Ghana.

Madam Brigitte win Miss Ghana beauty pageant for 1990.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku say wetin inspire her to enta de race to become Ghana president na because she want impact de lives of people.

"I realize say I dey in position to get impact on people lives. I be mentee and I grow to become a mentor. "

"I want young women to dey empowered - to stand dia ground, to hold dia own, to help oda pipo."

Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor na 68 year old politician wey dey run for Ghana presidency under de Ghana Freedom Party ticket.

She bin come from de Ashanti region of Ghana, reports bin say Madam Akua no get any formal education but dis one no stop am from aiming for de sky.

Dem elect Madam Donkor as assembly woman for Herman.

Her ambition to be president start during de 2012 polls wen she apply to contest as independent candidate but de electoral commission no allow am run

Madam Donkor say her focus na to make education free from primary to secondary level and also raise import on taxes to allow people import more.

Apart from Nana Rawlings and Brigitte and Akua Donkor, anoda woman to watch out for during di upcoming election na Jane Naana Agyemang- de woman wey fit become di first woman vice president of Ghana.

Wetin you need to know about Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook- Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Jane na de Vice Presidential candidate and de running mate of John Dramani Mahama under de National Democratic Congress party.

She dey on her way to become de first female Vice President of Ghana.

She bin de Minister of education under John Dramani Mahama from February 2013-2017.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, wey be de former Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Ghana, na de first female Vice-Chancellor of a state University for Ghana.

She don hold different academic positions den Head of de Department of English, Dean of de Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.