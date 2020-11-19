Lola Omotayo-Okoye: Paul Okoye bash Peter Okoye wife Lola Omotayo wey call for P-Square' twins to reunite

Lola Omotayo-Okoye di wife of Peter Okoye of di [P-Square] twins chop bashing and yabbings from Paul Okoye, one half of di Psquare music duo, afta she call for di twins to end dia beef and reunite.

Lola bin make dis call inside di 'happy birthday' message wey she write give di twins for Instagram. Lola Omotayo-Okoye advise di singers say life dey short so make dem show love and respect to eachoda.

Di top Nigerian identical twins Peter and Paul Okoye bin start dia music career for 2003 wit different bangers and plenti awards.

But for September 2017, reports bin drop say di duo don go dia separate ways sake family kwanta.

Lola birthday message no go down well wit Paul Okoye wey make am reply her wit very strong word. Im blast her say dem neva tok for four years but she dey always come wish am happy birthday for social media.

Inside di long Instagram post, Paul write say im no go expose her or tok anytin because na family mata.

