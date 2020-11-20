Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Ethiopia and Tigray region 'war' tori

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tigray dey far north of Ethiopia

Ethiopia Tigray crisis na kwanta between di goment of Ethiopia and forces for dia northern Tigray region wey don throw di kontri into katakata.

Fight fight don dey happen for almost two weeks wit reports of hundreds of pipo wey don die.

Wetin dey cause di [Ethiopia and Tigray war today]?

Struggle for power, election and push for political reform na part of wetin cause di crisis.

Di UN want humanitarian corridors set up after two weeks of conflict between Ethiopia military and forces wey dey back di leadership in di Tigray region.

Aid agencies dey call for immediate ceasefire for di main time inside northern Ethiopia to allow aid to reach civilians affected by fighting.

Why di katakata [Ethiopia Tigray crisis] don worse?

Di root of di crisis start from Ethiopi system of goment.

Since 1994, Ethiopia don dey operate federal system wey be say different ethnic groups dey run tins for 10 regions.

One powerful party for Tigray wey dem dey call Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) bin influence di setting up of dis system of goment.

Na dem lead one four-party coalition wey govern Ethiopia from 1991 wen dem pursue military regime from power.

Under dat coalition, Ethiopia bin dey prosper well-well but pipo bin dey worry about human rights and di level of democracy.

Small time, di concern and tok-tok turn to protest wey lead to goment reshuffle wey make oga Abiy become prime minister.

Abiy bin comot main Tigray goment leaders wey dem accuse of corruption. Dis move bin cause critics for Tigray to begin hala because dem feel see Abiy wan centralise power and dabaru Ethiopia federal system.

Di quarrel bin reach di height for September wen Tigray bone di goment to do dia own regional election. Central goment say e dey illegal.

Tins worse more for October wen di central goment suspend funding come cut ties wit Tigray. Tigray say dis one na war goment don declare.

Tension bin increase. Abiy come accuse Tigray forces say dem attack army base to tiff weapons.

"Di federal goment therefore dey forced to use military confrontation," Abiy tok.

Since wen di fight start for November 4, thousands of civilians don displace wit reports of civilian massacre.

As most communication don cut off for Tiray, di exact number of pipo wey don die no dey clear.