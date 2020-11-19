Jimoh Ibrahim: Amcon Nigeria takeover im property over billions of debt- See [who is Jimoh Ibrahim?]

Wia dis foto come from, University of Cambridge

One ogbonge Nigerian businessman Jimoh Ibrahim don enter gbege afta court order say make di Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seize 12 of im "big property" over a N69.4 billion igbese.

Justice R.M. Aikawa of di Federal High Court in Lagos na im make di ruling, according to statement wey AMCON oga of corporate communication Jude Nwauzor bin release.

Oga Nwauzor say AMCON take over all property wey court bin write down wey dey all over Abuja and Lagos.

On Wednesday 18 November court officials and police officer move to seize di property. Also di court freeze di oga Jimoh bank accounts.

But how one pesin fit owe N69.7bn ($184 million), you ask? Well di ansa fit show if we ask anoda kwesion: Who be Jimoh Ibrahim?

Wia dis foto come from, AMCON

Jimoh Ibrahim - di lawyer, businessman and politician

Dem Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunsho on 24 February 1967 into family wey hail from present day Ondo State, south-west Nigeria.

E get im first university education in Law (LLB), after which im go Osun State to get Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree for di Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

According to im student page for University of Cambridge, dis na di qualifications im get:

MSc in Major Programme Management (University of Oxford)

MBA (University of Cambridge)

Certificate in International Tax Law (Harvard Law School)

MPA (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife Nigeria)

Bachelor of Law (with Honours) (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife Nigeria)

Wia dis foto come from, AMCON

Businessman

Since 2003, Oga Jimoh don serve as di Oga patapata of Global Fleet Group, wey be Nigeria-based company wey get many oda companies under am.

Many of those companies spread across West African kontris.

According to di property wey court order AMCON to sieze, we torchlight say Oga Jimoh na owner of many big buildings wey include NICON Luxury Hotel and NICON Investment Limited buildings, both in Abuja.

According to im Bloomberg profile, Jimoh na also chairman of one Energy Commercial Bank Ltd and for Air Nigeria Ltd; and board member of Globe Reinsurance PLC.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Politician

As politician, Oga Ibrahim try to become di govnor of Ondo for 2016 under di Peoples Democratic Party ticket but Court of Appeal rule say na Eyitayo Jegede go be di candidate for di elections.

Las las PDP lose to All Progressives Party wey Rotimi Akeredolu run under, although Ibrahim send congratulations message to im party rival.