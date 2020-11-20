Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: Preacher 'millionaire pastor' Bushiri, wife Mary fit surrender South Africa multi-million dollar mansion as im still hook for Malawi

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Sheperd Bushiri and im wife Mary during New Year crossover service. FNB Stadium, 31 December, 2019

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, millionaire preacher wey escape from South Africa go im home kontri Malawi say im no mind to lose im big house for South Africa afta one judge order say make dem seize am.

"My right to life dey more important than any asset for di world," preacher Bushiri wey call imsef prophet bin tok inside Facebook post.

One magistrate don order Bushiri and im wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, to hand over di documents of di South African property during di time dem grant dem bail ontop charge of money laundering and fraud.

Di couple deny di charge.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori comot last week say dem don run from South Africa go di home kontri of Malawi.

Di pastor tok say im na "tactical withdrawal" im do because e fear say im and wife life dey in danger.

Di mansion, wey dey near di capital, Pretoria, worth 5.5m South African rand ($350,000: £260,000), according to local media.

South Africa don nack arrest warrant ontop di couple head, and want Malawi to extradite them.