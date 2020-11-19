Martin Amidu: Nana Akufo-Addo react to 'threat' Ghana former Special Prosecutor raise

Wia dis foto come from, Gershon Mortey

Former Ghana Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu say en life dey under threat from people who wan kill am.

Amidu reveal for interview inside say he know de people wey dey behind de plans to eliminate am, but he no dey fear.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in a reaction to de claims from Mr Amidu direct Inspector General of Police to Provide 24 hour police protection to de former Special Prosecutor.

According to Director of Communications for di President of Ghana, Eugene Arhin, govment dey encourage de former Special Prosecutor to assist police plus details of people who dey threaten en life for investigation.

Despite attempts to inform Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah no end anywhere.

"I try call Kan Dapaah, he didn't pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime", he reveal for interview inside plus Accra-based Citinews.

"Dem wan rob me, burn my house… de intelligence dey there…I put my life down for Ghana and de President go be responsible for anything that happens to me" he add.

He explain say de Prez get mandate to ensurre en safety as a Ghanaian, so if anything happen to am make Ghanaians lay de problem at de doorstep of Prez Akufo-Addo.

De former Special Prosecutor say to die for de cause of anti-corruption no dey shake am.

Ghanaian anti-corruption crusader, Amidu resign as Special Prosecutor over claims say govment wan interfere plus en work.

Mr Amidu who Prez Akufo-Addo appoint around January 2018, he dey resign sake of he no be anybro en poodle.

According to Mr Amidu, "dis is to inform de public say I resign from my position as special prosecutor."

"Like I no for tell de public about my resignation… but de experience i go through after I submit my report on agyapa deal," he state for letter inside.

He explain say de reaction he get from govment for daring to look into de Agyapa Royalties deal dey show say he no go fit do en work independently as Special Prosecutor.