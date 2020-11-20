Femi Gbajabiamila respond afta gunshot from im security aide kill newspaper vendor for Abuja

File foto of Femi Gbajabiamila dey hail im constituents for Surulere during di New year celebration for 2020.

Di speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila don suspend one officer from im convoy wey shoot and kill newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Chukwu Elechi.

Di speaker say e go dey suspension until police conclude dia investigation.

Ifeanyi kpai afta di speaker security aide shoot am for head around di Federal Secretariat area, around 3:00pm as dem surround di speaker convoy as e dey comot from office.

E die shortly afta dem rush am go National Hospital for Abuja.

How e happun

Gbajabiamila wey describe Ifeanyi death as horrific say im bin comot office and come stop over by di newspaper vendor pipo dem to greet dem as usual.

According to am, e get special relationship wit di vendors dem as many of dem don know am since e enta Abuja. Sake of dis, di speaker get di habit to di give dem moni anytime wey e pass.

And so, Ifeanyi and some oda boys dem bin come surround di speaker convoy as per sey dem see am as friend to get dia own share for di day, but unfortunately dem come hear di gunshot.

Oga Gbajabiamila explain say, afta e greet di vendors dem and ready to move, some unidentified men come block di convoy and dis one come make di security pipo dey alert and dem begin shoot for air.

"Di security pipo say dem apply dia security sense and discretion as dem fire for air" im yan.

E say wit di info, im believe say notin happun but hours later, afta dem reach dia destination, dem come get info say one man die from stray bullet.

Di Speaker wey describe Ifeanyi death as horrific, sympathise wit di family.

Newspapaper vendors go protest

Meanwhile, newspaper vendors for Abuja don vow to enta street to protest di killing of dia colleague.

Dem say di protest na to call di attention of di speaker and di IGP of police.

Dem also say dem no go distribute any paper until 10 am local time and if any paper try leak any paper out, dem go sanction dem