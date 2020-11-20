End SARS Lagos: Police explain reason officers 'scarce' for city roads afta demonstration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police officer stand guard while IG visit Lagos to encourage officers after violence wey follow End SARS protest

Di Nigeria Police Force for Lagos say dem no disappear from di streets of Lagos but dem don change dia tactic of operation dat na why pipo no dey too notice dem for road.

Di Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, tell BBC Pidgin say afta di kasala wey happun during di END SARS protest, di men of di police force don return to di streets and police presence dey everywia but dem don change tactics and now dem dey do more of intelligence operation.

"Di work wey we dey now na more of intelligence operation.

"We don change our tactics. We dey do undercover now sake of di recent happening.

Di police for Lagos bin come under serious attack by hoodlums and some of dem bin die while many of di police stations burn down during di deadly violence wey follow di peaceful End SARS protest.

Since afta di violence, e dey hard to see policemen for road dis days.

SP Adejobi say: "Every human being dey fear death, police too dey fear death. Up till now pipo still dey abuse dem. Nigerians sabi say police no fit use fire arms or guns, dat na why dem dey attack dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Police station for Orile wey hoodlums set on fire on October 10, afta dem hijack di End SARS protest

Increase crime rate?

Since afta di violence wey follow di End SARS protest, more and more Lagosians don dey complain of harassment and attack of motorists by jaguda pipo for different parts of di state.

Di general believe be say dis attacks dey happun becos police no gree return to di streets.

But di police PRO say notin like increase of crime rate dey happun. Instead di tin wey dey happun now na "normal tin for cities" especially as dis na -ember period.

Wetin police dey do

According to oga Adejobi, di goment provide dem wit bikes and dia men-on-bikes dey everywia for di city dey arrest dis jaguda pipo, and wit di use of intelligence dey go di houses of dis hoodlums to arrest dem.

"Dis ones wey we don arrest so far dey use fake guns to take make pipo fear. Dem dey always collect phones and laptops from pipo," im tok.