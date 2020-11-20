ASUU strike meeting: FG, Academic Staff Union of Universities latest tok-tok to try end strike - See wetin to know

Wia dis foto come from, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF LABOUR

Di Nigerian goment negotiating team go meet wit di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday to try reach agreement on how to call off di union strike.

Di meeting go hold for di minister conference room and both party go table dia position and outline wetin dem go accept.

ASUU don shutdown universities across di kontri for nearly eight months now afta dem complain say goment refuse to meet dia demand.

Di main kwata between di lecturers and goment now be say dem no want goment to capture dem for di Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System IPPIS - to take pay dia salary.

Dem prefer dia own payment system wey be di University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS). Goment don dey try run integrity test on dia own payment platform and e go take like six weeks.

Di second kasala na about di moni to take equip di university to make am dey kampe and goment say e go only fit give di union 20 billion from 110 billion wey dem demand.

Di third issue na dia earned allowances wey goment give 30 billion. ASUU say di moni only belong to lecturers but goment say na for all di unions for university.

Negotiation without result

Since ASUU go strike for March dis year, goment delegation and di lecturers don dey meet to find solution.

Both delegation don meet several times but dem no dey make head way.

Both goment and ASUU team dey blame each oda sake of how dia negotiation no dey yield positive result.

Goment pipo say ASUU leaders refuse to shift ground despite goment effort. But ASUU say goment no dey sincere.

Dis Friday, 20, November, 2020 meeting go start for 11 am and go happun for di minister's conference room.

For dia last meeting, "ASUU bin promise to go consult wit dia members on top goment decision and for today meeting, dem go brief di delegation on dia position.

E neva dey clear if dis meeting go be di end to di strike.

Plenti drama ahead of meeting

As goment team and ASUU set to meet, one fake letter bin don circulate say ASUU don call off dia indefinite strike.

Di letter wey circulate for social media, bin get di signature of ASUU president on on top wia e say sake of di meeting wey dem hold wit Federal Goment on di 16th of November, and di Memorandum of Action wey dem sign, dem don call off di strike.

Even ASUU apologise to parents and student for how di strike take drag.

Di koko be say di letter dey fake and ASUU say dem no send any letter and dia strike still dey go on.