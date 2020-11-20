Twins wedding in Kano: 'Our dream na to born identical twins wey go marry like us'

33-year-old Hassan Sulaiman Indabawa and im identical twin brother Hussaini dey marry fellow identical twin Hassana Ado Ashir and Hussaina for Kano wey dey northern Nigeria on Friday, 20, November, 2020.

Dem don tell BBC say dia dream na to born dia own set of twins too wey go follow in dia footstep.

Hassan wey first to, yan say, since wey dem dey small, im dem dey always do things together with im brother and bin dey plan say di best thing na to marry twins to make am perfect.

"Since we small, we dey always do everything together, wear di same cloth, eat same food, for school always in same class, for school of health wey be our final school im registration number na 010 while my own na 011."

"For long, our plan na to marry twins and even our family members dey always tell us to marry twins, before now. we bin try our luck with oda twins but di thing no work out as we like but now we dey happy say we don achieve our dream." Dis na wetin Hassan tok.

Hassan wey be di eldest say dem meet dia brides to be through dia brother friend wey connect dem with di girls.

"For three months after dem connect us, we no see dem, anytime wey we go di house dem no go dey around until one day wey we finally meet and thank God say we all click, dem too just like us, grow up always doing things together."

Im bride to be Hassana tell BBC she dey extremely happy say she and her sister wey be twins dey marry anoda twins.

"Words no fit describe di happiness I dey feel now. I feel say na prayers to marry twins wey pipo dey always do since we small na im happun."

Di second twin Hussaini say unity na important thing for dem and dem dey see wetin dey happun with popular twin musician and e no dey sweet dem.

"Unity as twin dey vital and we dey see wetin dey happun with musicians P square wey be twins like us and we no dey happy, dis na anoda inspiration why we insist on twins wey like us dey do everything together and like each oda."

Finally, im bride to be Hussaina say for di 23 years wey dem dey dis world, she and her sister neva do anything apart so dis na special moment for dem.