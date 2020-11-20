Charly Boy gay pikin Dewy Oputa make am dey grateful say e get lesbian daughter

Wia dis foto come from, charly boy/twitter

Charly Boy AKA Area Fada wey be Nigerian entertainer don tell world pipo how im dey grateful to get daughter wey be lesbian.

Di Area Fada share for social media say im bin go through plenti emotions wen im last daughter, Dewy Oputa bin reveal to am four years ago say she be lesbian.

"Wen my pikin tell me say she be gay, lesbian, I bin experience different-different emotions during di phone tok.

"Plenti tins just dey go through my mind including blaming myself...worry...and religious confusion weda my pikin go go hell fire forever", Charly Boy tok.

According to di entertainer wey dey call imsef 'Area Fada', im bin dey ginger for gay rights some months before im daughter give am dis informate.

Afta some period of confusion and different emotions, Charly Boy reveal say now, nothing fit come between am and any of im pikin.

Inside di long post wey Charly Boy share give parents only, im explain say parents owe dia pikin 'unconditional love' and say e dey stupid to tink say gay pikin mean say di papa and mama don fail for dia work.

Even tho Charly Boy end di long post wit 'I love my gay daughter', e be like say di post no too go down well wit im daughter, Dewy.