Genesis Global prophet jailed: Wetin go happun next to Shepherd Israel Oladele Ogundipe CCC church

Wia dis foto come from, Genesis Global

Lagos High court sentence popular Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe wey be di Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis to two year in prison Wednesday.

Prophet Oladele bin dey face charges of moni mago-mago say im collect N17m from one Madam Olaide Williams-Oni to help her buy landed property.

Di prophet bin deny di accuse.

For interview wit BBC, di deputy of di shepherd-in-charge, Prophet Oluso Oba confam say dia shephered don gbab one year for jail but di mata get as e be.

Wia dis foto come from, Genesis Global

Wetin go happun to di church?

Olusọ Oba say because Oga Genesis dey jail for one year no go stop service for church.

He tok say di church stand on im own and dem no dey depend on one pesin to function.