Coronavirus: President Donald Trump oldest son tests positive for coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle

America President Donald Trump oldest son don test positive for coronavirus, according to im tok tok pesin.

Donald Trump Jr, wey be 42 years old bin do test dis week and don begin quarantine for im hunting cabin since di result comot.

For inside statement, di tok tok pesin say "Im no dey show any symptoms and e dey follow all di recommended Covid-19 guidelines."

Don Jr na President Trump second pikin wey go test positive to Covid- 19.

Barron Trump, wey be 14 years old, bin test positive last month, but and e quick recover.

Donald Trump Jr na expert for public speaking and he play major role for im papa presidential campaign.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Oga Trump sef bin test positive for beginning of October and e spend three days for hospital. First Lady Melania Trump also bin get di infection.

Last month, Don Jr bin chop accuse say im no dey tok true about pipo wey don die sake of Covid- 19 for America.

Di virus don infect 11.8 million Americans and more than 253,000 don die sake of am.