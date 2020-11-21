LAUTECH: Osun state goment say dia citizens no go lose dia jobs

Wia dis foto come from, @StateofOsun Twitter

Osun State goment don assure dia citizens wey dey work for Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso say dem no go lose dia jobs even though dem don hand over di university to Oyo state.

Di goment also say di new terms of management wey National Universities Commission announce no dey against di state.

Dem tok dis one afta di two Governors Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde of Oyo reach agreement ontop di school mata wey National Universities Commission (NUC) announce on Friday for Abuja.

Tori be say dia agreement cancel di joint ownership of di 30-year old university by di two states.

Part of di agreement also na say di Ladoke Akintola College of Health wey dey for Osogbo dem go transfer am to Osun state goment.

Wetin National Universities Commission tok

We dey happy say afta serious negotiations and consultations both owner states don agree terms and dissolve di joint ownership of LAUTECH," na wetin di executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announce for Abuja on Friday.

Di joint ownership by di two states cause wahala for di university, like workers strike, sake of say di irregular payment of their salaries and shortage of funds for di operations of di university.

To address di crisis, NUC set up committee wey begin work on March 15. Afta several meetings and interactions with di govnors of di two states and other stakeholders for di university, di committee come up wit memorandum of understanding.