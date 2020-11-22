9ice video: Nigerian Singer biography and wetin cause kasala for im marriage

Wia dis foto come from, 9ICE/INSTAGRAM

Alexander Abolore Adegbola wey many pipo sabi as 9ice na ogbonge Nigerian musician wey do video to apologise to e wife.

9ice for inside di video say "e don do terrible tin to e wife and e apologise for e wrong doing," as e no want to lose e marriage, wey be di fourth one.

Nobody know wetin really happun before di musician release dis video wey don go viral for social media.

Who be 9ice

Dem born di Gongo Aso crooner for 17 January 1980 for Lagos state, South Southern part of Nigeria.

Di 40 year grow up for polygamous home. Im papa marry five wives and get nine children. Na im be di only pikin of im mama and papa.

9ice na from Ogbomosho, one town for Oyo state, South Western art of Nigeria. E grow up for Bariga, Lagos state. He complete im primary school education for Abule Okuta primary school for Bariga. E later go CMS grammar school Bariga for im secondary school education. 9ice get admission to do Lagos State University (LASU) to study Law but e later drop out from di university to focus on im music career.

9ice Career

Wia dis foto come from, 9ice/INSTAGRAM

E begin im music career for around 2000 but im don dey write im own songs since wen e be 14. 9ice don write many songs, release albums wey don win awards.

9ice gain popularity for 2008 wen he release one of im biggest hit single "Gongo Aso". Di song scata every area for Nigeria and make am win di award for di Best Hip Hop Artist of di year for di MTV Music Awards for 2008. Now im be di CEO OF Alapomeji Records and don release plenty songs under di record label.

For 2014, 9ice show interest for politics say im wan run for election for im hometown, Ogbomosho, Oyo state. During di 2015 election, im join di All Progressives Congress Party and contest to represent im pipo for di Federal House of Representatives but im lose. 9ice bin work as Special Adviser to d late Oyo state govnor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

9ice Marriage

Wia dis foto come from, OLASUNKAMI/INSTAGRAM

Di award winning singer on Saturday post one video for im Instagram page dey beg fans to epp beg im wife afta one video of wia im dey touch one woman bobby go viral.

For di video wey one blogger share last week, e show as 9ice dey totori di woman and dey warn Yahoo boys make dem free her as na im get her.

9ice don marry three times. He first marry Toni Payne wen im career begin dey gada momentum for 2008. Di marriage scata on top accuse of cheating scandal. Dem get one son togeda.

For 2018, e marry Adetola Anifalaje, one lady wey be software engineer for America. Di marriage dey blessed wit one daughter.

Im current marriage na to im third wife Olasunkanmi Ajala Akande wey im dey tell im fans to beg to forgive am.

Di singer release di apology wey im title "Save a sinking vessel" on Instagram on Saturday.

"I don do something wey dey shameful, sometin wey bad well-well wey dey cost me my family. Di most important thing to me right now na my family. Dat 9ice wey una see and like na because I get wife wey be my backbone. I apologise for wetin I do and I beg una to help me beg my wife. I don do well for so many things and one area I dey fail na for my marriage. I wan save dis marriage. I wan make dis marriage work, help me save my marriage for me. Sunkanmi please forgive me,'' di 40-year-old singer tok for di video wey don go viral.

How fans react to 9ice apology video