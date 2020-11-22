EndSARS protest: Nigeria Army agree say soldiers carry live bullets go Lekki Tollgate during protest

Wia dis foto come from, Editi Effiong/Twitter

Nigeria Army don finally agree say dem carry live bullets go Lekki Tollgate on October 20, di day wey dem allegedly shoot peaceful EndSARS protesters.

Commander of di 81 Military Intelligence Brigade for Victoria Island, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, wey tok dis one for Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Saturday, add say: "85 percent of di bullets wey di military officers cari na blank bullets."

Afta weeks of protest by young Nigerians wey demand for end to police brutality, Nigerian Army dey face accuse say dem allegedly open fire on peaceful protesters for Lekki toll gate, Lagos on October 20, 2020.

Oga Taiwo say one portion of di troop cari live bullets but di purpose no be use am protesters but to protect dem sef.

E insist say na only blank bullets di soldiers shoot for air dat night.

Wen EndSARS protesters lawyer Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika ask weda di soldiers cari guns go di tollgate, Oga Taiwo ansa say, "wen you tok of gun, you dey tok high calibre guns. Na rifles dem cari no be guns."

According to di Brigadier, during Phase four military internal security operation, "dem dey give soldiers live and blank bullets.

"For dis case, we see say hoodlums don enta di peaceful protest. Dem be peaceful protesters , no doubt, but hoodlums also dey dia wey try to take advantage , dat na why we arm oursef wit blank bullets in addition to live bullets.

Inside di video from di CCTV camera show say everiwia bin dey calm until around 6:43pm wen pipo begin run towards di tollgate from di Oriental Hotel side. Two minutes later, by 6:45, military vehicles wit flashing light come di scene. Some of di military trucks na white, while di odas na black.

Oga Taiwo also tell di panel say, although im bin no dey for di tollgate on October 20 during di shooting, but im go dia di following day and im "no see any signs of gunshots."

