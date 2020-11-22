GDP meaning: Atiku Abubakar provide solution to President Buhari goment on recession

Nigeria former Vice President Atiku Abubakar say lack of decision making na im cause di kontri economy to collapse into second recession in four years.

Di 2019 presidential of opposition People's Democratic Party for im Twitter handle tok dis one as e react to di economic recession di kontri don enta.

Im say if goment don take im advice and dat of other meaningful Nigerians wey don call for reduction of cost of governance, save for rainy days and stop to dey borrow-borrow money anyhow di konti for no face anoda recession now.

Di kontri officially enta recession for di second time in four years according to di Gross Domestic Product numbers wey di National Bureau of Statistics release on 21 November. Nigeria record contraction of 3.62 percent for di third quarter of 2020.

Di latest figures from di National Bureau of Statistics show say Nigeria oil GDP dey among one of di worst hit dis time around, as e sustain -13.89% contraction.

Nigerian goment depend on oil sales for at least 65 per cent of dia revenue and di data show say dis third quarter oil output na di lowest since 2016.

Atiku Abubakar advice to comot out of recession

Di 2019 presidential candidate for di PDP say im understand say Covid- 19 pandemic no try for di economy but goment for avoid di recession if to say dem manage di economy well. Im addsay as e don be like that na solution remain to guide di kontri back to di path of economic sustainability.

Budget: Oga Atiku say to start wit, di 2021 budget goment present to National Assembly no follow again as di kontri no get di resources to implement dat kain heavy budget. Make dem comot Non-essential materials from di budget. Im say tins like estacodes, non emergency travel, feeding, welfare packages, overseas training, new vehicle purchases, office upgrades, non salary allowances, etc must comot from di budget until di economy gain strength small.

Human Resources Investment: Atiku advice say make goment invest for human development and increase di purchasing power of pipo wey poor for di kontri. Oga Atiku advice say make goment invest for pipo wey poor well and how dem fit do am na to dash everybody wey get Bank Verified Number N5,000 each every month.

Tax: Make goment tax pipo wey dey very rich. Luxury tax go dey on every goods and services wey only rich pipo dey enjoy. How dem go do dis na to put 15% tax on all Business and First Class tickets wey dem dey sell to and from Nigeria, tax all luxury car imports and sales, tax on private jets imports and service charges, tax on all jewellery imports and sales, tax on all designer products imported, produced or sold in Nigeria, and on all other luxury goods whether manufactured, or imported into Nigeria.

Stop Borrowing: Make Nigeria stop to dey borrow money for things wey no necessary like borrow to pay salaries or to engage in White Elephant projects,