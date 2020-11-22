Philip Shekwo: Nasarawa APC leader wey gunmen kidnap don die

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Philip Shekwo, di chairman of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nasarawa state for north central Nigeria, don die.Tok tok pesin of Nasarawa state police command ASP Rahman Nansel confam to BBC say APC chairman for di state Philip Tatari Shekwo wey gunmen kidnap on Saturday don die.

Di police tok tok pesin add say dem don carry di corpse go hospital as dem dey continue to investigate wetin happun.

Na on Sunday morning BBC get news say some gunmen kidnap di state chairmo of Nigeria's ruling party.

"Di gunmen enter im house around 11pm on Saturday and na from dia dem kidnap am." According to police.

Police say dem quickly reach di scene and dem exchange gunfire with di gunmen before dem carry di late chairmo go.

ASP Nansel say di way dem exchange serious gunfire with di men show say di gunmen plenti wella.