US election: Why Judge troway Trump lawsuit for Pennsylvania

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One Judge for Pennsylvania don troway one lawsuit wey Trump campaign carry come im dormot wey claim say millions of mail-in votes for di battleground get comma inside.

Judge Matthew Brann say di case, wey dey claim say get plenty mago-mago "lack merit".

Di move don open way for Pennsylvania to next week certify Joe Biden victory- him dey lead by more dan 80,000 votes.

Dis na di latest blow to Donald Trump wey dey try overturn im loss for di 3 November presidential election.

Im no gree accept di result and im dey claim say plenty mago-mago dey di election, without providing any evidence.

Trump failure to accept di result don affect di process wey dey normally follow di US election.

Tori be say based on projection Oga Biden dey expected to defeat President Trump 306 to 232 for di US electoral college, wey dey determine who go become president- dis dey above di 270 wey im need win.