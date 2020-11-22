DSS Detain Femi Gbajabiamila security aide wey kill Newspaper Vendor for Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Gbajabiamila

Di Speaker of Nigeria House of Representatives, don promise to train di pikin dem of di newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke wey im security aide kill.

Femi Gbajiabiamila make di promise afta e pay condolence visit to di family of Ifeanyi for di Kwata area of Madalla-Suleja.

Di speaker say e go train Ifeanyi two pikin until dem become adult and e also promise to give Ifeanyi wife business moni.

' Dis pikin dem don become my owna nd I don tell my lawyers make dem open trust fund for dem until dem become adult" speaker tok for statement

Security aide of di speaker- wey be part of di Department of State Service by name Abdullahi M. Hassan bin shoot and Kill Ifeanyi afta dem bin follow speaker motor to hail am.

Ifeanyi don dey sell newspaper around di Federal Secretariat area for seven years and sake of dat, most of di national assembly members know am.

As di speaker pass and dem di hail am, e comot nine thousand give one of im boys to give Ifeanyi to share wit di oda boys dem, before dem know am, oga Abdullahi come shoot am four times for head.

Some of Ifeanyi friend say dis no be di first time di SSS operative dey fire gun at dem any time speaker di pass.

Dem di vex sake of say Ifeanyi bin don get job wit ministry of labour and productivity and bin dey plan to go resume work, before e die.

WIA DI SSS OFFICER WEY KILL IFEANYI DEY?

Di Department of State Services -DSS detain Abdullahi M. Hassan pending wen dem go finish dia investigation.

Di tok -tok pesin for di service, Peter Afunanya wey confirm say Abdullahi na dia personnel, say dem don already put in place disciplinary measures.

E also say di service don also withdraw im service from di speaker's convoy.Di service say dem go dey transparent and accountable as dem launch dia investigation.

Ifeanyi go get justice

Meanwhile, oga Gbajabiamila don assure newspaper vendors on Sunday say e go make sure Ifeanyi get justice.

Di speaker wey visit di group dem for dia office for area one, say as di House of Representatives set to resume sitting on Tuesday, dem go honour Ifeanyi.

E say Ifeanyi death no go dey in vain and e go ensure say dem follow all di legal means to get justice for im family.