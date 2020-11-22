WIlliams Uchemba: Pretty Mike carry 'six baby mothers' go celebrity wedding for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike, one popular Nigerian celebrity, don tok say im carry six women wey get belle go wedding of WIlliams Uchemba because im dey live im best live.

Di man wey attend actor Uchemba and Brunella Oscar wedding on Saturday tok dis why for im Instagram where im post picture of imself and di six women.

"Lagos Zaddy live #williamgottheoscar PM and his 6 baby mothers to be... No film trick, we just dey live we best life #ABetterTime #HappyHome #Familyiseverything #babybun." na so im caption di video and picture wey im post.

Dis action surprsie many pipo including celebrity wey don begin dey tok for di account of di Lagos club owner.

Dis no be di first time wey di Lagos socialite go burst social media. For February, im tok say one man no fit dey enjoy one fine woman.

"I no know who need hear dis but one man no fit dey hold one beautiful lady only. So, to keep one for yoursef for dis Lagos, you must dey capable to do wetin eleven men fit do," na so im tok dat time.

For 2017, Lagos state goment arrest am sake of say im put women for chain like dogs come carry dem go event.

Plenty pipo and celebrity don dey react to dis new show wey im take women do. Don Jazzy, Kcee, Obi Cubana, Mompha, Lasisi Elenu and BBNaija Dorothy comment for di Instagram post.