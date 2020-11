Curfew in Rivers State: Nyesom Wike impose 24-hour curfew for Rumuokoro, Rumuodomaya

Wia dis foto come from, Govnor Nyesom Wike/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, River State Govnor Nyesom Wike

Govnor Nyesom Wike don declare 24-hours no movement order alias curfew for parts of Port Harcourt city for Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Di curfew go start on Monday 23 November, 2020, Govnor Wike declare during im state broadcast last night.

Him say di two weeks curfew for Rumuokoro area for Obio-Akpor LGA na sake of cult activities for di area.

"No human and vehicular movements dey allowed within di period except Julius Berger vehicles to allow dem finish di Okoro- Nu- Odu flyover wey dey near completion."

Governor Wike say di State Security Council decide to declare di two week curfew sake of cult activities wey dey worry di Rumuokoro/Rumuodumanya area of Obio Akpor local goment area,

Wike warn say: "Goment no go waste time to deal wit anybody wey disturb di peace wit cult activities".

Rumuokoro, Rumuodomaya na very popular and populated area for Port Harcourt City wey you must pass to go di Port Harcourt International Airport.

Tori be say new academic session dey begin for primary and secondary schools inside Rivers State from Monday, 23rd November but di schools for dis areas no go open sake of di curfew.