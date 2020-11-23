Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu: Biography of Pfizer vaccine Physician Onyema Ogbuagu from Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Onyema Ogbuagu Yale schoo;l of medicine

Onyema Ogbuagu wey dey based for United States of America na one of doctors wey bin dey involved for Pfizer trial for dia Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ogbuagu na Nigerian wey be Associate Professor of Medicine say di Pfizer Vaccine no get Sars Cov-2 virus e ddd say di efficacy result dey real.

Last week Pfizer and BioNtech announce say dia coronavirus vaccine wey dem develop fit protect 94% of adults wey dey over 65 years old.

See interesting facts about Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu.

Who him [Dr.Onyema Ogbuagu] be?

Dr Onyema Ogbuagu na Nigerian and son of di former vice-chancellor of Abia State University, im mama Stella Ogbuagu, na professor of sociology.

Dr Ogbuagu na twin him brother na engineer. E no dey clear how old e be,

[Dr.Onyema Ogbuagu] Education & Training

Ogbuagu study medicine for University of Calabar, Cross River state, and graduate for 2003

He do im Residency for Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Im get im board certification from AB of Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease for 2012

Currently Dr Onyema Ogbuagu na Associate Professor of Medicine, im be clinician-educator track and Director for di HIV Clinical Trials program for Yale AIDS Program, Section of Infectious Diseases of Yale School of Medicine.

Na position wey im don occupy for five years wia im principal investigator on numerous pharmacokinetic, phase 2 and 3 safety and efficacy trials of novel antiviral compounds (HIV).

[Dr.Onyema Ogbuagu] na Yale principal investigator for COVID-19