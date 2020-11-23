Douala Court disorder: Lawyers di appear for court on destruction charges as Bar Council announce strike

Wia dis foto come from, Tamfu Richard

Cameroon authorities and lawyers don di wear one trouser for some taim wit arrest and prison for Tamfu Richard, Armel Tchuemegne and odas.

De two deh di appear for court on Monday afta three days for Douala New Bell Prison.

Police arrest de lawyers in connection wit disorder weh e happen for Douala Bonanjo Court room for 9 November, 2020.

Lawyers bi wan stop prison wardens for take dia colleagues weh deh accuse of corruption back for prison.

Lawyers bi ask bail for dia accused colleagues but judge adjourn for November 25 for rule on bail mata.

Na so de sitting end in disorder as police enta shoot gun and tear gas, scatter de lawyers take, de accused back for prison.

Police arrest lawyers afta de incident years and deh risk 15 days to three years for prison if court find dem guilty of dia crimes under sections 154, 169 and 316 of de penal code.

De three counts na destruction, no respect for public office and public worker, comment for case weh deh nova judge'am.

Videos from de incident show how some of de lawyers di carry out violent acts against prison wardens, police, troway tins against court staff, police commissioner Mefire tok.

Police commissioner Mefire, bi explain say warrant of arrest dey for ten oda lawyers, afta deh arrest two, Tamfu Richard and Armel Tchuemegne.

Lawyers di see tins different. "We need for do something serious, boycott all de courts, e no bi normal, deh wan humiliate lawyers", Barrister Nkamwah tell BBC News Pidgin.

Barrister Agbor Balla, Human Rights lawyer say na clear Indication say goment no di respect wig and gown, di show disregard for lawyers.

For some time now, we di see more intimidation and threats against lawyers weh deh di follow human rights cases and political issues, Balla tok.

Cameroon Bar Council don announce strike from November 30-December 4. Lawyers no go enta court, for show say deh di vex arrest, prison and bad treatment for lawyers.