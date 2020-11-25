Scotland don become di first kontri to give period products for free

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Scotland na di first kontri for world wey go make period products to dey free for all.

Na on Tuesday, di Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) vote togeda to approve di Period Products (Free Provision Scotland) Bill.

Dis one mean say na di legal duty of local authorities dem to make sure say items like Sanitary pads and tampons dey available to "anyone wey need am."

Labour MSP Monica Lennon wey don dey fight to end period poverty since 2016 tok say di coronavirus pandemic make am more important.

Period poverty dey come wen pipo wey no dey make plenti money and no fit afford beta period products dem.

One survey wey Young Scot do for students show say one of four of dem dey struggle to buy pad.

Dem dey plan to run di distribution like dem dey do with free condom wia pesin fit get for free for colleges and universities, GP surgeries and pharmacies, weda dem go to ask or dem feel card if dem no wan tok out.

Around di world, dem don dey use different methods to end period poverty.

For England, dem give free period products for primary and secondary schools dem in January.

Some states for America too don pass laws say make schools get free period products.