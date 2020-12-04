Headies nomination: Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, Wizkid get plenty nominations
Di Headies, Nigeria ogbonge music award don announce nominations for dia upcoming award event.
Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid dey plenty nominations.
Dis year go see new category, wey be Songwriter of The Year. Di organisers don separate di Album categories of Pop/R&B into two different categories.
Tori be say dis year award ceremony dem go do am online.
See di full list of nomination below
Artiste of the year
1.Burna boy
2.Davido
3.Wizkid
4.Mayorkun
5.Tiwa savage
Song Of The Year
1.Fem - Davido
2.Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi
3.Joro - Wizkid
4.Mafo - Naira Marley
5.Duduke - Simi
Album Of The Year
1.African Giant - Burna Boy
2.Apollo - Fireboy Dml
3.Afro Pop Vol. 1 - Adekunle Gold
4.Yellow - Brymo
5.Boo Of The Booless - Chike
Best Rap Album
1.God's Engineering - Aq
2.Illy Chapo X - Illbliss
3.Ypszn2 - Psycho Yp
4.Cult! - Paybac Iboro
5.The Erigma Ii - Erigga
Best R&B Album
1.Laughter, Tears And Goosebumps - Fireboy Dml
2.I Like Girls With Trobul - Sarz & Wurld
3.King - Praiz
4.Boo Of The Booless - Chike
5.Celia - Tiwa Savage
Best Alternative Album
1.Yellow - Brymo
2.Lucid - Asa
3.The Light - Bez
4.Pioneers - Drb Lasgidi
5.Roots - The Cavemen
Best Pop Album
1.Apollo - Fireboy Dml
2.African Giant - Burna Boy
3.A Good Time - Davido
4.Woman Of Steel - Yemi Alade
5.Afro Pop Vol. 1 - Adekunle Gold
Next Rated
1.Tems
2.Omah Lay
3.Oxlade
4.Bella Shmurda
Best 'Alternative' Song
1.Corner - Lady Donly Feat. Vanjess & The Cavemen
2.I Wonder - Moelogo
3.Bitter - Deena Ade
4.Anita - The Cavemen
5.Money Devotion - Gbasky
6.God Save The Queen - Olu
Best Street-Hop Artiste
1.Naira Marley & Young John - Mafo
2.Mayorkun - Geng
3.Reminisce Feat. Olamide & Naira Marley - Instagram
4.Rudeboy - Audio Money
5.Ivd & Zlatan - Bolanle
6.Olamide - Pawon
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
1.Simi - No Longer Beneficial
2.Lindsey Abudei - One On The Outside
3.Niniola - Addicted
4.J-Dess - Chi Efo
5.Yemi Alade - Lai Lai
6.Imanse - Ajala
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Wurld - Ghost Town
2.Chike - Forgive
3.Praiz - Under The Sky
4.Cohbams - Plenti
5.Nonso Amadi - What Makes You Sure
6.Johnny Drille - Count On You
Best Music Video
1. Eli - Fireboy By Clarence Peters
2.1 Milli - Davido By Director K
3.Smile - Wizkid By Meji Alabi
4.Billionaire - Teni By Tg Omori
5.Shekere - Yemi Alade By Ovie Etseyatse
Best R&B Single
1.Under The Sky - Praiz
2.Duduke - Simi
3.Mad - Sarz & Wurld
4.Bad Influence - Omah Lay
5.Tattoo - Fireboy Dml
6.Dangerous Love - Tiwa Savage
Best Rap Single
1.Ogb4ig - Reminisce
2.Shut Up - Blaqbonez
3.Country - Illbliss
4.Get The Info - Phyno, Falz & Phenom
5.Bop Daddy - Falz Feat. Ms. Banks
Songwriter Of The Year
1.Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi - Duduke)
2.Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy Dml Dml - Dreamer)
3.Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy - Way Too Big)
4.Stanley Omah Didia (Omah Lay - Bad Influence)
5.Sadiq Onifade (Wurld - Ghost Town)
6.Adekunle Kosoko (1 Milli
Lyricist On The Roll
1. Aq - Eunice
2. Blaqbonez - Define Rap 2
3. Mi Abaga - Trinity
4. Illbliss - Country
5. Phenom - Get The Info
6. Phyno - Speak Life
Best Collabo
1.Know You - Ladipoe Feat. Simi
2.Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi
3.Sweet In The Middle - Davido Feat. Naira Marley, Zlatan & Wurld
4.Don't Call Me Back - Joeboy Feat. Mayorkun
5.Totori - Id Cabasa Feat. Wizkid & Olamide
6.Get The Info - Phyno Ft
Best Recording Of The Year
Dis na non-voting category for di best recording (wey meet di judges' requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by artiste or group for di year under review.
Ozymandias - Brymo
Smile - Wizkid Feat. Her
Wonderful - Burna Boy
Dreamer - Fireboy Dml
Ghost Town - Wurld
Headies Revelation
1. Victor Ad
2. Fireboy Dml
3. Joeboy
4. Teni
5. Rema
6. Chike
Best Pop Single
1.Billionaire - Teni
2.Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi.
3.Lady - Rema
4.Fem - Davido
5.Joro - Wizkid
6.Skeletun - Tekno
Rookie Of The Year
1.Olakira
2.Alpha P
3.Jamopyper
4.Zinoleesky
5.Bad Boy Timz
Headies' Viewer's Choice
1.Davido
2.Omah Lay
3.Burna Boy
4.Falz
5.Fireboy Dml
6.Mayorkun
7.Dj Neptune
8.Wizkid
African Artiste Recognition
1.Master Kg
2.Kuami Eugene
3.Sauti Sol
4.Shaata Wale
5.Stonebwoy
Hall Of Fame
King Sunny Ade
Special Recognition:
Eedris Abdulkareem
Timaya
Skeletun - Tekno
