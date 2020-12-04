Headies nomination: Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy, Wizkid get plenty nominations

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Headies, Nigeria ogbonge music award don announce nominations for dia upcoming award event.

Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid dey plenty nominations.

Dis year go see new category, wey be Songwriter of The Year. Di organisers don separate di Album categories of Pop/R&B into two different categories.

Tori be say dis year award ceremony dem go do am online.

See di full list of nomination below

Artiste of the year

1.Burna boy

2.Davido

3.Wizkid

4.Mayorkun

5.Tiwa savage

Song Of The Year

1.Fem - Davido

2.Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi

3.Joro - Wizkid

4.Mafo - Naira Marley

5.Duduke - Simi

Album Of The Year

1.African Giant - Burna Boy

2.Apollo - Fireboy Dml

3.Afro Pop Vol. 1 - Adekunle Gold

4.Yellow - Brymo

5.Boo Of The Booless - Chike

Best Rap Album

1.God's Engineering - Aq

2.Illy Chapo X - Illbliss

3.Ypszn2 - Psycho Yp

4.Cult! - Paybac Iboro

5.The Erigma Ii - Erigga

Best R&B Album

1.Laughter, Tears And Goosebumps - Fireboy Dml

2.I Like Girls With Trobul - Sarz & Wurld

3.King - Praiz

4.Boo Of The Booless - Chike

5.Celia - Tiwa Savage

Best Alternative Album

1.Yellow - Brymo

2.Lucid - Asa

3.The Light - Bez

4.Pioneers - Drb Lasgidi

5.Roots - The Cavemen

Best Pop Album

1.Apollo - Fireboy Dml

2.African Giant - Burna Boy

3.A Good Time - Davido

4.Woman Of Steel - Yemi Alade

5.Afro Pop Vol. 1 - Adekunle Gold

Next Rated

1.Tems

2.Omah Lay

3.Oxlade

4.Bella Shmurda

Best 'Alternative' Song

1.Corner - Lady Donly Feat. Vanjess & The Cavemen

2.I Wonder - Moelogo

3.Bitter - Deena Ade

4.Anita - The Cavemen

5.Money Devotion - Gbasky

6.God Save The Queen - Olu

Best Street-Hop Artiste

1.Naira Marley & Young John - Mafo

2.Mayorkun - Geng

3.Reminisce Feat. Olamide & Naira Marley - Instagram

4.Rudeboy - Audio Money

5.Ivd & Zlatan - Bolanle

6.Olamide - Pawon

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

1.Simi - No Longer Beneficial

2.Lindsey Abudei - One On The Outside

3.Niniola - Addicted

4.J-Dess - Chi Efo

5.Yemi Alade - Lai Lai

6.Imanse - Ajala

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Wurld - Ghost Town

2.Chike - Forgive

3.Praiz - Under The Sky

4.Cohbams - Plenti

5.Nonso Amadi - What Makes You Sure

6.Johnny Drille - Count On You

Best Music Video

1. Eli - Fireboy By Clarence Peters

2.1 Milli - Davido By Director K

3.Smile - Wizkid By Meji Alabi

4.Billionaire - Teni By Tg Omori

5.Shekere - Yemi Alade By Ovie Etseyatse

Best R&B Single

1.Under The Sky - Praiz

2.Duduke - Simi

3.Mad - Sarz & Wurld

4.Bad Influence - Omah Lay

5.Tattoo - Fireboy Dml

6.Dangerous Love - Tiwa Savage

Best Rap Single

1.Ogb4ig - Reminisce

2.Shut Up - Blaqbonez

3.Country - Illbliss

4.Get The Info - Phyno, Falz & Phenom

5.Bop Daddy - Falz Feat. Ms. Banks

Songwriter Of The Year

1.Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi - Duduke)

2.Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy Dml Dml - Dreamer)

3.Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy - Way Too Big)

4.Stanley Omah Didia (Omah Lay - Bad Influence)

5.Sadiq Onifade (Wurld - Ghost Town)

6.Adekunle Kosoko (1 Milli

Lyricist On The Roll

1. Aq - Eunice

2. Blaqbonez - Define Rap 2

3. Mi Abaga - Trinity

4. Illbliss - Country

5. Phenom - Get The Info

6. Phyno - Speak Life

Best Collabo

1.Know You - Ladipoe Feat. Simi

2.Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi

3.Sweet In The Middle - Davido Feat. Naira Marley, Zlatan & Wurld

4.Don't Call Me Back - Joeboy Feat. Mayorkun

5.Totori - Id Cabasa Feat. Wizkid & Olamide

6.Get The Info - Phyno Ft

Best Recording Of The Year

Dis na non-voting category for di best recording (wey meet di judges' requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by artiste or group for di year under review.

Ozymandias - Brymo

Smile - Wizkid Feat. Her

Wonderful - Burna Boy

Dreamer - Fireboy Dml

Ghost Town - Wurld

Headies Revelation

1. Victor Ad

2. Fireboy Dml

3. Joeboy

4. Teni

5. Rema

6. Chike

Best Pop Single

Voting category for di best pop single for di year under review (by single individual or group).

Billionaire - Teni

Nobody - Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi.

Lady - Rema

Fem - Davido

Joro - Wizkid

Rookie Of The Year

1.Olakira

2.Alpha P

3.Jamopyper

4.Zinoleesky

5.Bad Boy Timz

Headies' Viewer's Choice

1.Davido

2.Omah Lay

3.Burna Boy

4.Falz

5.Fireboy Dml

6.Mayorkun

7.Dj Neptune

8.Wizkid

African Artiste Recognition

1.Master Kg

2.Kuami Eugene

3.Sauti Sol

4.Shaata Wale

5.Stonebwoy

Hall Of Fame

King Sunny Ade

Special Recognition:

Eedris Abdulkareem

Timaya

