Senator Ali Ndume: Court order remand of di lawmaker for Kuje prison say Abdulrasheed Maina jump bail

Wia dis foto come from, The Nigerian Senate

Federal high court for Abuja don give order make dem remand Ali Ndume, senator from Borno state, afta former chairman of di Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina wey im stand surety jump bail.

Di court order for im sitting on Monday make Ndume dey remanded as im no fit produce Maina wey dey get case of alleged fraud.

Inside ruling wey Justice Okon Abang deliver, di court order make dem keep di senator pending wen e fo fit fulfil di bail bond wey be say e go forget five hundred million naira to federal goment.

Di court also empower di federal goment to sell Senator Ndume property for Asokoro in order to get di bail bond money.

Justice bang say dem go release di senator from Kuje correctional centre once e dey able to pay di money give goment.

Di trial of Maina in absentia dey fixed for 24, November, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Mediamafia Wetin we call dis foto, Former president Goodluck Jonathan bin bring in Maina for 2010 to come clean di pension scheme wey too dey get tori of corruption for Nigeria. But na only two years Maina spend for di job, before dem accuse am for 2012 say im do magomago for di same pension scheme, wey pass N100 billion.

Wetin happun?Na for 2010 na im former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan appoint Maina as Chairman of di Presidential Task Team on pension reforms to come straighten tins up. But dat one no happun.

Maina dey face accuse say e divert N100 billion of pension funds and dey face money laundering case.

E get case of fraud with di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Na last year di Department of State Security Services gbab di former pension oga, afta im bin dey in hiding for almost two years.

DSS bin hand Maina over to EFCC wey bin declare am wanted for over a year.

Di trial judge Okon Abang trial judge, bin order Maina to provide current and serving senator as surety in exchange for bail.

I no no wia e dey - Ndume

Senator, Ali Ndume, tell di Federal High Court for Abuja, for October say e no no wia Maina dey afta e fail to appear for court for di third time in a row.

Wen di judge aske Mr Ndume about wia Maina dey, di the senator say: "My lord, I must confess, I no know".