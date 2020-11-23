Nigeria government letter to CNN on Lekki toll gate shooting: FG 16 point note to TV station ask dem to investigate report on End SARS killing and warn of sanction

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD

Nigeria goment don write letter give CNN to chook eye again inside di investigation dem do ontop di shooting wey happun for di Lekki toll gate, Lagos, Nigeria.

For di letter wey dey addressed to di VP Communications of CNN, Mr Jonathan Hawkins,

Di letter say:

"Our attention don land di 'investigation' by CNN, titled 'How a Bloody Night of Bullets Quashed a Young Protest Movement' and wey air on 18 Nov. 2020, for wia inside, di international news organization say dem don''uncover say Nigerian security forces open fire on unarmed protesters'' for di Lekki Toll Gate for Lagos, Nigeria, during di #EndSARS protest."We write to put on record say di report did no just fall shortof journalistic standards, e add to di wrong disnformation wey dey go round around di issue, e dey irresponsible and na poor piece of journalistic work by di ogbonge international news organization." Di letter tok.

Di letter wey also warn CNN say di kontri get di right to take any action withig di law to prevent di media organisation from worsening the End SARS crisis, draw ear give dem to investigate dia report.

Wetin else dey di letter?