Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings: Jerry Rawlings wife go contest as Presidential Candidate in election 2020 despite calls say make she pull out

Wife of late Jerry John Rawlings shoot down calls for her to withdraw as presidential candidate ahead of 2020 elections.

Soon after de death of de Ghanaian leader, calls intensify for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to withdraw from de elections.

But according to National Democratic Party (NDP) Running mate, Peter Kwame Asamoah, de party flagbearer Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings no withdraw from de 2020 elections.

"Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings certainly no withdraw from de race" he add.

De NDP however dey accuse de National Democratic Congress (NDC) say dem dey use de death of Rawlings to whip up sympathy votes.

De death of Rawling according to political observers go fit turn into political capital give some parties sake of de huge admirations Ghanaians get for de former President.