Oyo police arrest two pipo dem accuse say 'kill and eat police flesh' during End SARS protest

Wia dis foto come from, others

Oyo State police command don arrest two pipo wey dem suspect say dem kill and eat police men di during End SARS protest wey happun for di state last month.

Di police public relations officer for Oyo state, SO Olugbenga Fadeyi confam di tori give tori pipo say na true dem gbab pipo wey dem suspect say dem chop police officers body.

Oga Olugbenga tok say di two suspects na one 34 year old pregnant woman and one 43 year old man wey don already dey for police custody for Abuja.

Di pregnant woman bin don deny di accuse but dem arrest her for wia di incident happun.

She claim say na di 43 year old man give her di flesh of di police officers make she keep.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

But di man say im no dey part of dem wey commit di act.

He tok say na di pregnant woman herself cut di flesh of di dead police officer say she just ask am for cloth to use wrap am.

Reports bin say some group of pipo during di I-no-go-gree waka against police brutality for di kontri for October, bin kill policemen, roast dia body and cut am into slices to chop.